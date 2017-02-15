Fiery crash leaves two critical in central valley

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition following a fiery crash involving a motorcycle in the central valley Wednesday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medical crews were called shortly before 9 p.m. near the Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street intersection, Lt. Carlos Hank said. The crash involved a motorcycle and a white sedan, one of which caught fire, Hank said.

Two people were rushed to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition, Hank said. Further details on the crash were not immediately available, but Hank said commuters should avoid the area, as the intersection has been shut down.