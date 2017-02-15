Legislators hear first details of measure to hike Nevada’s minimum wage

A bill that would raise Nevada’s minimum wage to as high as $15 an hour got its first hearing in the Nevada Legislature, when the Assembly Committee on Commerce and Labor met to discuss the measure Wednesday afternoon.

Assembly Bill 175 would increase the minimum wage by $1.25 yearly until it hits $14 if the employer offers health insurance or $15 if the employer does not. Currently, the minimum wage in Nevada is $7.25 if the job has health benefits and $8.25 if it doesn’t.

The bill will likely face opposition from the Republican minority in this year’s legislative session and also from Gov. Brian Sandoval, who released a statement prior to Wednesday’s hearing that reiterated his opposition to a minimum wage increase and his support for education as a better response to the problem of low wages.

“The governor has historically opposed a legislative mandate to increase the minimum wage,” the statement said. “The governor believes a better strategy to raise wages is an investment in workforce development and education programs, which have proven success and also increase household prosperity.”

During a presentation at the hearing, one of the bill's primary sponsors, Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, made the point that Nevada’s wages haven’t risen for 15 years even while the state has recovered from the recession.

Both the Carson City and Las Vegas committee rooms were packed as the committee heard testimony from economists, trade union representatives, members of think tanks, business groups and individuals both for and against the bill.

The meeting adjourned without any action taken on the bill; committee members will next discuss possible changes and amendments at a workshop hearing.

A similar minimum wage has been introduced in the Senate, although it’s more modest, raising the minimum wage by 75 cents a year until the minimum wage is $11 an hour for employees who have health insurance or $12 for those who don’t.

Senate Bill 106 will be heard by the Senate’s Commerce, Labor and Energy committee on Monday.