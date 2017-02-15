Media must use blunt language

Many of us are aware, of course, that Donald Trump is mounting a full-blown assault on our news media and attempting to replace it with newspeak. This is not the time for decorum.

When you employ such terms as “falsehood” or “not true” or “distortion,” such terms may be technically accurate, but in the real world they are ineffective and ultimately may be difficult for many of us to distinguish from such neologisms as “alternative fact.” It is incumbent on an independent press to use ugly little words such as “lie” to portray accurately the unvarnished reality you wish to reveal to us. I am not advocating sensationalism or embellishment, but I am advocating the courageous use of simple words and blunt sentences, even if they frighten or enrage us.

Perhaps during normal times we expect our journalists to employ vocabulary and phraseology that convey a sense of understated objectivity. These are not normal times, and more than ever, we need our journalists to tell it like it is, using plain language that leaves no doubt about what they’re trying to say.