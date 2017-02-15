Murder trial begins for Utah man in alleged jealousy killing

SALT LAKE CITY — A murder trial is underway for a 34-year-old Utah man accused of fatally shooting another man he allegedly believed was a romantic rival.

Salt Lake County prosecutors said during opening statements in 3rd District Court Tuesday that Douglas Evans killed 49-year-old Theodore "Ted" Kelbach of Kearns after confronting him at a home with a woman in 2014.

Detectives say they learned from a female acquaintance of Evans' that he suspected her of sleeping with Kelbach.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://tinyurl.com/jujbnuj) prosecutors have DNA evidence from a hat left at the scene that they say matches Evans. They also have phone data they say links him to the area around the time of Kelbach's death.

Evans' lawyer questioned the accuracy of the DNA testing and said the phone data isn't precise enough to be considered strong evidence.