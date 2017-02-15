Nevada’s unclaimed property auction now taking bids

CARSON CITY — Rare coins, gold jewelry and diamond rings are among the items that are up for bid during this year's unclaimed property auction of the Nevada Treasurer's Office.

The online auction opened Monday and closes Feb. 22.

The items being auctioned come from abandoned safe deposit boxes. By law, the items in those boxes must be turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. The state can auction those items after two years.

Grant Hewitt with the state's Treasurer's Office told lawmakers this week that the total worth of Nevadans' unclaimed property is about $800 million.

The auction is being held through tntauction.com . This year's auction lots also include sports trading cards, postage stamps and pearl necklaces.