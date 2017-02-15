Peaceful event was encouraging

Peace broke out Feb. 2 at Sen. Dean Heller’s office at the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road.

A gathering of religious leaders from around the valley came together to present their concerns about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ confirmation hearing, building an unneeded wall, health care and the executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

I am an Orthodox Christian, and this event — which opened with a Mayan prayer and included speakers from the Muslim, black, unitarian, Catholic, Jewish and other people of faith who honor with love the creator of the universe (whatever name they identify with) — was the most edifying religious gathering I have attended since I joined with English-speaking Christians in Jerusalem and all in attendance gathered together around language (not faith only) to pray for President Jimmy Carter’s Camp David Peace Talks in 1978.

America is not a Christian nation. Our Founding Fathers made sure of that. Freedom of religion is the bedrock of our rule of law. If you are told differently, you are being lied to.

It was a blessing, at a time when so much hate is being promoted, to share love and peace with these wonderful people. Hurray for peace; may it rest in the readers’ hearts too. But remember, this does not negate your fighting against evil in high places. Fight the good fight. Be full of courage and do not fear.