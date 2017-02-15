State official doesn’t think recreational pot will hurt medical marijuana sales

CARSON CITY — A state official projected today that there shouldn’t be any decline in the number of people in the Nevada medical marijuana program once recreational sales begin.

“The sky is not falling in on medical marijuana,” said Joe Pollock, a deputy administrator in the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

Part of the reason may be the tax imposed on recreational marijuana.

An initiative petition approved by voters imposes a 15 percent tax on recreational marijuana. Gov. Brian Sandoval wants a 10 percent excise tax levied on the sales.

The tax imposed on medical marijuana, meanwhile, is 2 percent on the cultivator, 2 percent on the producer and 2 percent on sales.

Pollock told a Senate-Assembly subcommittee today that Colorado saw an increase in the number of people entering the medical program after it opened the door for recreational use.

There are 25,358 medical marijuana cardholders in Nevada.

Assemblywoman Robin Titus, R-Wellington, said she doesn’t understand why there is a sales tax on medical marijuana. Titus, a doctor, said there is no sales tax on other prescription drugs.