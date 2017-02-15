Woman accused of arson in tree fire that spread to building

A woman faces two counts of arson after she was accused of setting a fire in a palm tree that spread to a vacant apartment building Tuesday night on the city’s west side, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

Nobody was injured, officials said.

Linda F. Evans, 34, faces one count of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson in the blaze, which was reported at 8:10 p.m. at F Street and Washington Avenue, fire department officials said.

Witnesses said they saw Evans setting the tree on fire and pointed her out to police officers, officials said. She was held until fire department arson investigators arrived, officials said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within a few minutes. Damage was estimated at $3,500, officials said.