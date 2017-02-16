2nd man dies after January vehicle-pedestrian crash

Authorities in Las Vegas say a 42-year-old man is the second person to die after a vehicle-pedestrian crash that killed another man in a crosswalk on a busy thoroughfare near a southeast area casino last month.

Metro Police said Carl Taylor died Thursday of injuries he received when he and 51-year-old Bradley Rund were struck Jan. 23 by a 2004 Lincoln sedan as they crossed Boulder Highway near the Eastside Cannery.

Rund died that night at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police say they're still investigating the crash.

They identified the driver of the vehicle as a 27-year-old Las Vegas man who remained at the scene and didn't display signs of impairment.

He wasn't immediately charged with a crime.