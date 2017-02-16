6 arrested in rash of Henderson home burglaries

Citizen tips, neighborhood watch groups and surveillance images helped detectives arrest six suspects in a string of Henderson home burglaries, according to city police.

Jacque Plant, 19, Michael Gale, 19, Adolphus Newell, 21, Dennis Felton, 37, Donique Divers, 20, and Reinaldo Estrada-Hernandez, 25, were booked on various counts including burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and gun-related counts, police said. Detailed information on when or where the incidents occurred was not immediately available.

Felton, Newell and Estrada-Hernandez, who were arrested in the last week, remain booked at the Henderson Detention Center, jail logs show. Newell is being held as an out-of-state fugitive.

More suspects may have been involved, police said. Anyone with information can contact police at 702-267-4911 and 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Police recommend Southern Nevadans pay attention to their property, keep an eye out for suspects who may be casing the area, lock doors and windows, and remove or hide valuables in vehicles. Authorities also recommend property owners register their belongings at reportit.leadsonline.com.

“Partnerships with the community are the foundation of effectively preventing and solving crime,” Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers said in a news release. “This is another great example of how these partnerships can lead to collaborative problem solving.”