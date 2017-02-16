Emergency roadwork to close Spaghetti Bowl ramp tonight

A portion of the Spaghetti Bowl in the Project Neon work zone will temporarily close tonight for emergency repairs.

Tonight from 9 until 6 a.m. Friday the southbound U.S. 95 ramp to Interstate 15 southbound will be shut down for the Nevada Department of Transportation to make repairs after a vehicle crash damaged a barrier wall earlier this week.

“Maintenance crews need to remove the damaged section of the barrier rail and replace it,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman. “The crash knocked the railing out of alignment. We will realign the barrier rail. Essentially, it's designed as a safety cushion in the event of crash so vehicles don't go careening off the ramp.”

Motorists should exercise caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signs and take alternate routes, if possible.

Check the Project Neon website NDOTProjectNeon.com or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up-to-date information. There is also a hotline available in both English and Spanish at 702-293-6366.