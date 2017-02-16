Formal wear sought for Las Vegas Prom Closet

Courtesy of Project 150

Donations of new or gently used formal wear to help homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students will be accepted through March 6 by Project 150 for its Las Vegas Prom Closet.

Project 150, a nonprofit charitable organization, in partnership with Zappos, organizes the Las Vegas Prom Closet to help students attend prom looking their best.

“The Las Vegas Prom Closet gives students who otherwise couldn’t afford it the chance to feel special and have that memorable night, that right-of-passage that is such an important part of the high school experience,” Project 150 Executive Director Meli Pulido said.

Students can shop for free with their high school ID at the Las Vegas Prom Closet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Zappos.com Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas.

“Not every high school student is fortunate enough to have the means to go to prom, so joining forces with Project 150 helps us give back to the community, and make prom a day they won’t ever forget,” said Shannon Rodriguez, Zappos.com retail buyer.

Project 150 is seeking donations of prom or formal dresses, suits, shoes, ties, purses and accessories for both young men and women, with a critical need for plus-size dresses, dress clothes for young men and jewelry. Other items needed for the free teen shopping day include makeup, makeup brushes, hair products and hair irons.

Donations can be delivered through March 6 to Project 150’s Brady Caipa Volunteer Center, 3600 N. Rancho Drive, or to any of the additional donation drop-off locations across the Las Vegas Valley. For information, visit Project 150 or call -702-721-7150.