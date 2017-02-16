In move to restart construction, Faraday takes bids on next phase

Faraday Future moved one step closer this week to restarting construction on its North Las Vegas site.

The second phase of the Stage 1 manufacturing project at Faraday’s Apex site entered the competitive bidding process, the company announced Wednesday. Faraday officials said they have five proposals from U.S. and international contractors and will continue the bidding process.

“We look forward to starting the construction of our Phase 2 plant as soon as possible,” Faraday officials said in a press release.

Phase 2 includes an additional facility to be built to deliver its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, including the luxury limited Alliance Edition models.

According to Faraday, the plant is an additional investment made to expedite the orders Faraday received, after surpassing expectations after unveiling the FF 91 at CES in Las Vegas last month.

After breaking ground on the site in April, Faraday halted construction on the facility in November, after the company said it needed to focus on developing and presenting its flagship vehicle.

Faraday said its commitment to Nevada and its $1 billion investment in the region over the next few years has never wavered.

“We’ve completed the initial preparations of the site, which included the removal of 2.5 million cubic yards of dirt and grading of the entire site,” the press release said. “Our initial investment of $120 million in Nevada has also created hundreds of jobs locally.”