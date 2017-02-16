Mayweather a whopping 25-1 favorite should he fight McGregor

Steve Marcus / AP

Bookies in this gambling city don't give Conor McGregor much of a chance should he ever meet Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

Mayweather is a whopping 25-1 favorite in odds posted today on the proposed fight at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

"We figure that in a boxing match Mayweather is an enormous favorite," said Jeff Sherman, an oddsmaker at the Westgate. "It would basically be flipped if it was an MMA match."

Mayweather and McGregor have been talking — not to each other — about a possible fight, though both fighters would have to clear a number of hurdles to make it happen. Mayweather tweeted this week that he has no deal for the two to fight and that he was happily retired.

McGregor has been more vocal about his willingness to fight Mayweather, and has secured a license to box in California. He tweeted this week that he was in Las Vegas and wanted to discuss the fight, and that Mayweather retired upon his arrival. But Mayweather has been retired since beating Andre Berto in September 2015.

McGregor has never fought a boxing match and is under contract to the UFC. UFC president Dana White earlier offered both fighters $25 million for a bout, which Mayweather described as laughable.

The odds posted at the Westgate stipulate that the fight has to happen by May 31, 2018 or that bets will be refunded. It also stipulates the fight would be a boxing match, not a UFC contest.

Bettors would have to wager $250 on Mayweather to win $10. Those who like McGregor can bet him plus 1100, which means that a $10 bet would pay $110.

Sherman said the Westgate would take up to $2,000 on each bet, the normal boxing limit for the book.