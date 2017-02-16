Pedestrian hit by SUV in Henderson earlier this month dies

A pedestrian hit by an SUV earlier this month near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway died on Wednesday, according to Henderson Police.

The man was crossing Sunset about 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 4 outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a Honda CR-V driven by an 81-year-old woman, police said. One of two dogs the man was walking also was hit and killed, police said.

The driver, who was not injured, cooperated with investigators, police said. Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the incident, police said.