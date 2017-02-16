Police: Vehicle runs over, kills man in grocery store parking lot

Metro Police investigators are probing the death of a man they say was ran over by a vehicle in an east valley grocery store parking lot and found Wednesday morning.

An investigation determined the 53-year-old man had slept in the lot several days, police said.

Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. to the Smith’s grocery store, 4965 E. Sahara Ave., near Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Investigators believe the man was ran over sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police said.

The driver hasn’t come forward, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-8189. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.