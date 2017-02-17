1 arrested after motorist is injured in shooting

A driver was injured and another person arrested following a shooting from one vehicle to another in the northwest valley Friday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

The shooter and the person injured are known to each other, Lt. Grant Rogers said. Officers were called to Torrey Pines Drive, near Gowan Road, about 3:20 p.m.

Both vehicles were heading north on Torrey Pines and two rounds were fired as one vehicle tried to pass the other, Rogers said. The rounds struck the driver's side, one of them injuring the driver in the shoulder.

That person was expected to survive, and the suspect in the other vehicle was arrested on counts related to the shooting and drug possession, Rogers said.

Further details were not immediately available.