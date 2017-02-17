Best Bets: Twenty One Pilots, ‘Finding Neverland’ and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Matt Sayles/AP

If you’re one of the wise ones who skipped a Tuesday night out for Valentine’s Day, you’re probably ready to make up for it with a big weekend. Here are some worthwhile happenings in theater, comedy and music all over the valley.

FINDING NEVERLAND Head downtown to the Smith Center to catch the last weekend of this musical origin story of Peter Pan, which was adapted to the big screen in 2004 starring Johnny Depp. Full of imagination, memorable songs and familiar characters, this acclaimed production finishes its Reynolds Hall run on Sunday. Feb. 17-19, tickets at 702-749-2000 or thesmithcenter.com.

LOUIE ANDERSON Longtime Las Vegas fixture Louie Anderson has surged in recent years thanks to his unlikely casting in the role of Zach Galifianakis’s mother in FX comedy series Baskets — a gig which earned him his third Emmy trophy last fall. Anderson saunters out to Summerlin to perform two shows at the Red Rock Resort’s Rocks Lounge this weekend. Feb. 17-18, tickets at 702-797-7777 or ticketmaster.com.

BONNIE RAITT Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Rolling Stone Top 100 Greatest Guitarist Bonnie Raitt brings some soul (and country, and blues) to the Pearl at the Palms Friday. Bonus action: If you’re missing your Vegas Jersey Boys fix since the show closed in the fall, Frankie Valli hits the Pearl on Saturday night. Feb. 17, tickets at 702-944-3200 or ticketmaster.com.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS Sunday’s 59th annual Grammy Awards was one of the more enjoyable watches of the award show in recent years, thanks to performances by Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gaga with Metallica, Maren Morris with Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars in tribute to Prince and more. Among many memorable moments was Best Pop Duo/Group Performance winners Twenty One Pilots accepting their award with no pants. It was charmingly awkward. The alternative hip-hop duo brings its hits to Mandalay Bay Events Center for a big show Saturday night, with support from Long Island singer/rapper Jon Bellion and folky Nashville band Judah & the Lion. Feb. 18, tickets at 702-632-7777 or axs.com.

GREAT WHITE & SLAUGHTER Once upon a time before Imagine Dragons or the Killers, Slaughter was the big-time rock band Las Vegas could proudly call its own. Admit it: You’re curious how well hair-metal hits “Up All Night” and “Fly to the Angels” have held up since 1990. Slaughter teams up with LA hard rockers Great White at the Eastside Cannery Saturday. Feb. 18, tickets at 702-856-5300 or ticketmaster.com.