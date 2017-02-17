Burned-out motor causes smoke at Golden Nugget

A burned-out elevator motor filled the basement of the Golden Nugget with light smoke this morning, but guests were not affected, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

There was no fire at the downtown Las Vegas casino-hotel, officials said. Nobody was injured, and the only damage was to the motor, officials said.

The fire department reported the incident via Twitter about 9 a.m. Firefighters helped maintenance workers clear the basement of smoke, which did not reach public areas of the building, officials said.