Chaffetz calls for wider probe of BLM agent key in standoff

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is calling for a wider probe of a Bureau of Land Management agent who played a key role in the standoff with Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy before being investigated for his activities at Burning Man.

The chair of the House Oversight Committee said in a letter released today the allegations against Salt Lake City supervisor Daniel Love could undermine trust in the agency and should be probed by the Department of Interior.

Chaffetz pointed to reports that Love asked agents to redact emails from a congressional request and coached an employee before an investigative interview.

The Interior's Office of Inspector General has previously faulted the supervisory agent from Salt Lake City for accepting sold-out Burning Man tickets and having agents transport his family during the event.