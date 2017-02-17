Protect Nevadans’ health coverage

I live in fear and uncertainty every day as I hear all of the talk about repealing the Affordable Care Act. While there are parts that need to be “repaired,” there are millions of people like me who are living with cancer (I have had cancer three times and am currently fighting an incurable leukemia) who need to be reassured that our lawmakers will listen to us and do the right thing.

Research from the American Cancer Society shows that those without insurance and the underinsured are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer, when treatment is more expensive and it is more likely for them to die from cancer. It is extremely important that those at risk for cancer don’t face any gap in their coverage to prevent and receive treatment for their disease.

I urge Sen. Dean Heller and all of our Nevada lawmakers to protect continuous access to health coverage for cancer patients in Nevada and all Nevadans.