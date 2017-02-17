Sandoval: ‘Cogent’ policy, not National Guard, needed on immigration

Cathleen Allison / AP

Leaked documents suggesting the Trump administration considered using up to 100,000 National Guard troops to round up illegal immigrants across 11 states, including Nevada, were met with criticism by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval today in Las Vegas.

“I don’t think it’s an appropriate use of the Nevada National Guard,” Sandoval said following a three-hour Nevada Commission on Homeland Security meeting.

According to the Associated Press, a draft U.S. Department of Homeland Security memo raised the idea of mobilizing the National Guard to assist with immigration enforcement as far north as Portland and as far east as New Orleans. Governors would have had the final say on whether National Guard troops in their states would participate.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer today called the report “false.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, suggested the administration work with Congress to pass “cogent and consistent” immigration reform.

“The administration and the Congress have to take up immigration reform. We need to have a cogent and consistent policy so all of the people of this nation know what the rules are,” Sandoval said.

“I think at his core, what (Trump) is trying to do is secure the nation, and some folks may disagree with his approach,” the governor said.