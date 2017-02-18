Burns scores twice, Sharks beat Coyotes 4-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Brent Burns scored two goals, Aaron Dell had a career-high 36 saves and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season, 4-1 on Saturday night.

The Sharks bounced back from a slow start in their last game by scoring two goals in the first period and another early in the second. Dell was sharp in his 11th start of the season, and the Pacific Division-leading Sharks were good in front of him to avoid a season sweep (1-3-1) by the last-place Coyotes.

Burns, the NHL's third-leading scorer, had a goal in the first period and his 27th of the season in the third to score twice for the second time in three games.

Melker Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Micheal Haley had a goal and an assist for San Jose.

Martin Hanzal scored his fifth goal in five games and Mike Smith stopped 29 shots for Arizona.

The Sharks trailed 3-1 in the first period and 6-3 in the third before rallying for a point against Florida on Wednesday. On Saturday, they took an early lead when Burns fired a shot through traffic to beat Smith to the stick side.

Karlsson made it 2-0 late in the period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 and wristing one past Smith on the stick side again.

San Jose kept the pressure up early in the second, making it a three-goal lead when Haley scored on a one-timer from between the circles for his first of the season.

Dell stopped 16 shots in the first period and 13 more in the second, including Brandon Perlini alone just outside the crease.

Arizona needed 33 seconds to get one past San Jose's goalie in the third period. Hanzal had it, punching in a rebound for his 15th of the season.

Burns stopped Arizona's momentum late in the period, wristing a shot that slipped through Smith's pads on a power play.

NOTES: The Coyotes honored their 1996-97 team — the first after the franchise moved from Winnipeg — in a ceremony before the game and also announced its all-time starting six, which included current players Smith, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and captain Shane Doan. ... Haley's goal was his first since March 5, 2016 against Vancouver. ... Hanzal moved past Pat Elynuik for 13th on the franchise list with his 116th career goal.