Man killed in crash Saturday night

Metro Police were investigating the death of a driver who lost control of a vehicle and slammed into a west valley wall Saturday afternoon, according to Lt. W. Graham.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 4:15 p.m. at South Fort Apache and West Viking roads, Graham said. It wasn't immediately if the driver, who was only described as being male, died from the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday night and further details were not released.