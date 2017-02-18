One dead following Friday night shooting

Gunshots ringing out during a fight at an east valley apartment complex led homicide detectives to investigate the slaying of a man who was struck several times, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. to the complex in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, south of Vegas Valley Drive, police said.

A group of men interceded in a fight between women outside the complex when the rounds were fired, police said.

An investigation determined that the two groups of people in the fight knew each other, but a motive for the shooting hasn't been established, police said. A suspect hadn't been publicly identified this morning.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at Sunrise Hospital Medical Center, police said.

This was the 22nd homicide in Metro's jurisdiction for 2017. During this time in 2016, when the agency investigated a total of 166 total killings, detectives had been called out to 18 homicides, according to police logs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.