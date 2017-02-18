Sandoval: Trump declares disaster for Nevada weather damage

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Gov. Brian Sandoval has announced that President Donald Trump has approved his Feb. 9 request for a major disaster declaration for areas of northern Nevada affected by flooding and other weather conditions in early January.

Sandoval's office said Saturday the declaration means federal assistance will be available to supplement state, tribal and local efforts to repair roads and other facilities damaged by flooding from heavy rain and snow Jan. 5-14.

Sandoval requested the federal declaration for Washoe, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties as well as Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

According to Sandoval's office, the official damage total is just under $15 million.