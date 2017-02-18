Trump’s policies hurting animals

As President Donald Trump was signing edicts, hurting one group after another, over the past few weeks, it was only a matter of time before he got around to hurting animals — already the most oppressed sentient beings on Earth.

The animals’ turn came at the beginning of the month by taking down the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) site that reports on government regulation of roughly 9,000 animal-handling facilities, including laboratories, dog breeders, fur farms, circuses, zoos and aquariums. The site is used every day by animal-protection activists to monitor government enforcement of the 1966 Animal Welfare Act, the only effective federal law protecting animals.

Taking down the APHIS inspection site is a huge setback for animal protection. It will almost certainly lead to reduced government inspection of animal facilities and more animal suffering — a virtual repeal of the Animal Welfare Act.

Ironically, this oppressive act was launched by the same dark-of-night process as pulling more than 100,000 visas from thoroughly vetted Muslim immigrants one week earlier — no notice, no hearings, no due process, no public announcement.

The oppressive mindset doesn’t really care who the victims are. Hopefully, the courts will.