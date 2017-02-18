Two treated for smoke inhalation at Treasure Island Saturday afternoon

Smoke from an overheating elevator motor at Treasure Island prompted firefighters to respond this afternoon, and two employees were treated onsite for minor smoke inhalation, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the property, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. S., about 3:15 p.m., fire officials said. The smoke originated in an elevator machine room.

The light smoke spread through the 36th floor, officials said. There was no fire extension and the firefighters left about 15 minutes later.

Further details were not immediately available.