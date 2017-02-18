Wet weather expected to clear by Sunday

Showers impacting the Las Vegas Valley since early this morning are expected to stick around until this evening and may cause minor street flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The west Las Vegas Valley is under a flood advisory that expires at 3 p.m., meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said. Rain accumulation Saturday has averaged between 0.75 inches to 1.25 inches as of this afternoon.

The rest of the valley had received between a quarter to a half of an inch of rainfall, he said. The showers were expected to dissipate this evening and Sunday is expected to be dry.

Through road signs, officials are warning of slick roads and ramps, and major delays to those traveling in Interstate 15 to Southern California.

Inland at the Cajon Pass, a strip of road on Interstate 15 about 250 miles south of Las Vegas, no one was injured when the shoulder of the highway gave out, sending a parked firetruck over the side, the Associated Press reported.

At least two people have died in Southern California due to the storms, the AP said.

Temperatures this afternoon had reached 53 degrees, Czyzyk said.