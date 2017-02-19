Casino promotions: Feb. 19-25

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 | 2 a.m.
COSMOPOLITAN
Key to Riches
Date: Through Feb. 28
Information: Unlock prizes at the Identity Membership & Rewards desk. Tiered prizes are split into two levels. The Sapphire level includes one key card for every 1,000 slot points featuring prizes up to $500 in play. The Diamond level includes one key card for every 5,000 slot points and the chance to win up to $5,000 in play.
• • •
PALMS
Million Point Giveaway
Date: February
Information: Earn up to 1 million points at kiosk game. Available for new loyalty card signups only.
• • •
Brenden Theatre Movie Mondays
Date: Mondays in February
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a movie ticket.
• • •
$40,000 Table Game Spin and Win
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries by getting select hands at table games. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
$40,000 Bags of Benjamins Drawing
Date: Fridays in February
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 50 base points. Win up to $4,000.
• • •
Lucky Hearts Swipe and Win
Date: Thursdays in February
Information: Earn five points to play kiosk game. Win points, play, dining discounts and more.
• • •
Gift giveaways
Date: Saturdays and Sundays in February
Information: On Feb. 19, the gift is a travel bamboo pillow; on Feb. 25, it’s a Girl Scout cookies; on Feb. 26, it’s a rechargeable flashlight.
• • •
Timeless Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays in February
Information: For players 50 or older. Receive dining discounts, participate in giveaways and more.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Liquor giveaway
Date: Thursdays or Fridays in February
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 500 same-day slot points or 1,000 same-day video poker points to receive one bottle of liquor. On Feb. 23 and 24, it’s Seagram’s gin.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Tuesdays in February
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines.
• • •
Presidents Day point multiplier
Date: Feb. 20
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 3x points on video poker for up to 75,000 bonus points.
• • •
TUSCANY
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Fridays in February
Information: Earn 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Senior Day
Date: Thursdays in February
Information: Players 50 and older get discounts and the chance to participate in a slot tournament.
• • •
Play and Pour
Date: Select Wednesdays in February
Information: Earn 500 same-day points for a bottle of wine or liquor.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Select Sundays in February
Information: Earn 300 same-day points for a gift. On Feb. 26, the gift is a pair of binoculars.
• • •
Two-for-One Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays in February
Information: Earn 200 base points for a two-for-one coupon to Marilyn’s Cafe or Pub 365.
• • •
Hot seat
Date: Saturdays in February
Time: Hourly, 4-9 p.m.
Information: Five players selected each hour. Win up to $500.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES
Swipe and Win up to 1 million points
Date: Ongoing
Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
1957 Thunderbird Giveaway
Date: Through March 25
Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. March 25
Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays through Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.
• • •
Win Your Share of $20,000
in the Sweet Life Giveaway
Date: Through Feb. 28
Information: Collect one Sweet Life bar for every 200 base points earned, with multipliers offered Sundays-Wednesdays. Win up to $500 in play.
• • •
E-sports tournaments
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February
Time: Registration begins at 6 p.m.
Information: Prize pools vary at each tournament.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Rolling for Dough
Date: Fridays
Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Saturday Early Rewards
Date: Saturdays
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.
• • •
Monday point multipliers
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Tuesday point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
ELDORADO
Pick Your Promotion
Date: Fridays in February
Time: 3:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: One player will win cash every hour. Choose from Rollin’ For Dough, Spin the Wheel or Cash Slide.
• • •
Prime Generation Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.
• • •
Cash Slide
Date: Thursdays
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.
• • •
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)
$50,000 Sweet Cash giveaway
Date: Through Feb. 24
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Ten names will be drawn; top prize is $5,000.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in February
Information: Earn 300 base points to receive a gift. On Feb. 22, it’s a Mardi Gras T-shirt.
• • •
Winter Winnings kiosk game
Date: Thursdays in February
Information: Earn 300 base points to play. Win up to $1,000 or 10,000 points.
• • •
Presidents Day weekend hot seat
Date: Through Feb. 20
Time: 2:15, 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Must have loyalty card to participate. Prize based on tier level.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus party
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Play and Win
Date: Mondays
Information: Win up to $250 in play.
• • •
Play and Eat
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Receive $5 in food coupons for every 250 points earned.
• • •
Play and Win
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February
Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Information: Receive up to $60 in Smith’s gift cards by accruing points.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in February
Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a gift. On Feb. 22, it’s a glass canister set.
• • •
Sterling Edge 55+ Club
Date: Thursdays
Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.
• • •
Winner’s Choice Slot Machine giveaway
Date: Feb. 25
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing tickets by playing, dining or drinking. Earn 2x drawing tickets on Sundays.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Sweet Share Kiosk Game
Date: Fridays-Sundays in February
Locations: All Station properties
Information: Earn five base points to play kiosk game. Prizes include up to $10,000, slot play, points, dining and more. Plus, share a friendly message with someone special straight from the kiosk.
• • •
Andy’s Candy Cash Drawing
Date: Feb. 26
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Locations: All Station properties
Information: Earn entries by playing games; earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Swipe for 10 free entries every day. Win up to $10,000. Must be present to win, and there will be 10 winners at each property. Plus, the top two slot and top two video poker base point earners at each property will automatically win an additional place in the drawing.
• • •
Chocolates and cherry pie giveaway
Date: Feb. 20
Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Locations: All Station properties
Information: Invited Boarding Pass members with valid identification will receive a cherry pie on Feb. 20. Players who earn 300 points in the same day can also receive a pie. Early pick-up for chairman and president members available at 9 a.m.
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
• • •
FIESTA RANCHO
Top Dog Poker Kiosk Game
Date: Fridays-Sundays in February
Information: Win up to 1 million points. Play every week. Cash in your chips to win points on Tuesdays.
• • •
Sweets and Sweetheart giveaway
Date: Thursdays in February
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. Earn an additional 300 points to receive a second gift. On Feb. 23, it’s a bottle of Disaronno Amaretto.
• • •
BOULDER STATION
Cupid’s Cash Wheel
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten players at each drawing can win up to $5,000.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in February
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points to receive a gift; earn 300 points and receive another. On Feb. 23, the choice is Dark Horse Red Blend or Chardonnay.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
$40,000 Cupid Shuffle
Date: Tuesdays in February
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $15,000. There will be 10 winners at every drawing. Earn 5x entries on Mondays, and swipe for 10 free entries Sunday and Monday. Free practice sessions will be Thursdays from noon-6 p.m.
• • •
$40,000 Free Slot Play Frenzy
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $500 in slot play. There will be 10 winners at each drawing. Earn 5x entries on Mondays and Wednesdays. Swipe for 10 free entries every Sunday.
• • •
PALACE STATION
Play the Wheel
Date: Feb. 23
Time: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 same-day points for one wheel spin. Win cash, slot play and more.
• • •
SUNSET STATION
Masquerade Cash Parade
Date: Thursdays-Sundays
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $500. Earn entries playing table games. Earn 2x entries on Mondays and Wednesdays.
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Sunday slot tournament
Date: Sundays in February
Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Win a share of $2,500. The top 25 scores share cash prizes. The first entry is free. Earn up to four additional entries for 50 base points each. Active Chairman-level guests placing in the top five receive a 3x bonus. Active President-level guests placing in the top five receive a two times bonus.
• • •
PLAZA
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
• • •
SILVERTON
Stars and Selfies drawings
Date: Saturdays in February
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 points for a chance to win up to $2,000 in slot play and up to $25,000. Receive mystery entries on Fridays just by swiping loyalty card at any kiosk.
• • •
Presidents Day point multiplier
Date: Feb. 20
Information: Earn 10x points on reels.
• • •
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
WILD, WILD WEST
Liquor giveaway
Date: Thursdays-Sundays in February
Information: Earn 300-same day points to receive a bottle of liquor.
• • •
WILDFIRE VALLEY VIEW
Wine giveaway
Date: Mondays-Thursdays in February
Information: Earn 300-same day points to receive a bottle of wine.
• • •
WILDFIRE GAMING
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in February
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s. Earn 100 points to receive first gift. Earn 250 additional points to receive a second. On Feb. 22, the gift is a bottle of Red Stag Jim Beam.
• • •
Wildfire Gaming goes Prize Poppin for Points
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February
Location: Barley’s, Wildfire Boulder Highway, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Casino and Lanes, and Wildfire Sunset
Information: Earn five base points to play kiosk game.
• • •
WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD
Liquor giveaway
Date: Sundays in February
Information: Earn 400-same day points to receive a bottle of liquor.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Winter Wonder Wheel
Date: Thursdays through March 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
Saturday Point Fever
Date: Saturdays
Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.
• • •
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
$30,000 Party Gras Giveaway drawings
Date: Feb. 24
Time: Every half hour from 5 to 8 p.m.
Information: Earn entries through machine and table play. Earn 10x entries through slot play on Mondays.
• • •
Bartop multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in February
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 10x points on bartop slot machines.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
50+ weekly slot tournament
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.
• • •
$600,000 Crazy Cupid’s Money Madness
Date: Ongoing
Information: Win a super progressive bonus while playing slot machines. The bonus will begin at $10,000 and continue to grow until one slot club card carrier is chosen at random. The Super Progressive Cash Bonus will hit before it reaches $25,000, and when it does, any active Casino Club player will win $25 in free play. The bonus then resets at $10,000. A free play progressive bonus starting at $1,000 also must hit by the time it reaches $2,500.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Feb. 20
Information: Receive 2x points on video poker and 5x points on slot machines.
