Courting a congregation: Pastor hoops it up to attract people to the church

WALK Church does more than lease space at Schofield Middle School. It has become part of the community by hosting cookouts, taking on painting projects and starting a food pantry. The church meets at 10:30 Sunday mornings. Visit walkchurch.com for details.

They wear jerseys that read “Jesus Wins” across the back in place of last names, and the pregame routine before the Sunday night recreational basketball league game includes a quick prayer.

When the game ends, Heiden Ratner is often greeted players from other teams with a request: “They ask, ‘Can I get one of those Jesus Wins shirts?’ ” says Ratner, a former college player who is the pastor at WALK Church in Las Vegas.

Ratner, a lifelong basketball junkie, is a regular in the league at the Tarkanian Basketball Academy because those games feature former college players and are considered the most competitive in town. After playing a few seasons, he decided the night of recreation would help fuel his other passion — introducing others to the church.

He gathered a group from his congregation and formed a team. Some of the churchgoers had played before; others not so much. While Ratner wants to win — hates to lose, actually — the greater purpose is bringing others closer in their faith.

The group from WALK Church frequently distributes wristbands with Bible verses on them, and has convinced a handful of rec-league players to attend services.

“This is how church can make its way into everyday life,” Ratner, 28, said.

• • •

As a youth, Ratner’s sole focus was on finding a spot on a Division-I basketball roster.

“I grew up in a gym. That was my god, lowercase ‘g,’ ” he said.

Ratner set the Nevada high school record for points at Silverado High School, but because he was undersized at 6 feet tall, found himself a few months away from graduation with no concrete opportunity to play in college. Then, the coaches from James Madison University called to offer a scholarship — a life-changing opportunity.

A few months into college, he was invited to a social hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He went for the free pizza, he jokes, but as the night progressed, he became curious about faith and bought a Bible.

By the time Ratner returned to Las Vegas after his first year at JMU, he was a different person. He started hosting Bible study for his friends, including a girl from his high school class, Neena, who he eventually would marry and operate WALK Church with.

“I love Las Vegas. I had this vision, this dream to come home and start a church here,” said Ratner, who finished his college career at Mercyhurst College in Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in religious studies.

• • •

John Pajarillo, who plays guitar each Sunday at WALK Church, is one of those inexperienced players on the basketball team. But he’s simply happy to be part of the group.

“It brings a sense of togetherness,” he said. “It’s uplifting to see guys play for Jesus.”

Pajarillo’s journey to the church started like many others’ — he received a wristband from a parishioner while waiting tables. A year later, when the parishioner returned to the restaurant, Pajarillo was still wearing the wristband. The following week, he attended services for the first time.

“God brought (Ratner) to my life,” Pajarillo said. “By following God through him, it’s been an amazing journey.”

Ratner is one of most popular players in the four-court gym. Others gravitate toward him as he walks in. Countless times, opposing players have pulled him aside to talk.

“This creates opportunity for discipleship outside the Sunday service,” Ratner said.

• • •

It’s been nearly two years since the Ratners launched WALK Church, and their community continues to grow. More than 100 attend the weekly service at Schofield Middle School.

The plan is to build a stand-alone facility — with a basketball court, of course — and eventually plant more churches in other parts of Las Vegas. Along the way, they are going to keep using basketball as a means to minister to locals.

And while Ratner has clearly lost a step, he can still score in bunches. A few months ago, the pastor put up 57 points in a game in a 40-minute game with a running clock.

“There’s a stereotype that a pastor should be less competitive and more passive,” Ratner said. “But I take it up a notch for who I am playing for.”