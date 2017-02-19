Heller sold out kids for a chairmanship

Did you see that Sen. Dean Heller is the chairman of the Senate Finance Subcommittee for Energy, Natural Resources and infrastructure? No doubt a reward for being a loyal soldier and voting in lockstep with his fellow Republicans to affirm President Donald Trump’s collection of billionaire Cabinet choices. I hoped Heller, who early on spoke disparagingly of Trump, would have enough backbone to stand up for the children of America and cast a no vote on Betsy DeVos, a woman without a shred of experience in public education or governing.

He is a senator of a state with one of the poorest records in public education. I would think a high priority of his would be to have the best person possible to head the Education Department. He knew his no vote would have stopped this nomination, yet he chose to be a just another mop squeezer for the party and feather his own nest. He gets a cushy chairmanship while gambling with our children’s education. Every mom, dad, administrator and educator should view his vote as a slap in the face — something to remember in 2018.

Heller said he plans to use his new role to push the Interstate 11 project, the interstate highway that will traverse our state and stretch from Canada to Trump’s big, beautiful, $21 billion wall on the Mexican border. I imagine the super highway is for all the buses Heller and Trump will need to deport the millions of undocumented men, women and children they have begun to round up. Sad! “Dingy Dean” is not my senator, just as Trump is not my president.