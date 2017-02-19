Mount Charleston avalanche leads to road closures

A large avalanche on Mount Charleston last night prompted road closures, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The avalanche happened near Cathedral Rock and stopped about 200 yards short of the Rainbow Subdivision, officials said in a tweet.

There were no reported injuries.

Echo Road has been closed to everyone except residents, and the Forest Service also closed Mary Jane Falls, Echo, Little Falls and Trail Canyon trails.

Officials advise the public to exercise caution due to the potential for avalanches, particularly away from groomed areas.