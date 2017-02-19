Recipe: Buffalo chicken meatballs

Culinary Dropout at the Hard Rock Hotel is Sam Fox’s gastro-pub “rebel child” that breaks all the rules with its uniform-free staff and relaxed, soulful ambiance featuring amped-up appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrées. In that spirit, these meatballs pack everything you love about buffalo chicken wings into one spicy, savory bite.

Ingredients for meatballs (makes 16)

• 1 1/2 tbsp chives, finely chopped

• 2 1/2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

• 1 tsp lemon zest

• 4 tbsp garlic, minced

• 1 cup yellow onion, minced

• 3 tsp onion powder

• 3 tsp garlic powder

• 3 tsp celery salt

• 5 whole eggs

• 1 cup Parmesan, grated

• 3/4 cup whole milk

• 2 tbsp kosher salt

• 10 turns ground pepper

• 8 sesame buns, crust removed, ground fine

• 2 lbs ground chicken breast

• 2 lbs ground chicken thigh

• fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Directions and ingredients for Buffalo sauce

Method: Add honey and hot sauce to bowl and whisk until combined.

• 4 cups Frank’s Red Hot

• 1 cup honey

Directions and ingredients for gorgonzola dolce

Method: Place all ingredients in blender and purée until smooth. Season to taste.

• 3/4 cup sour cream

• 3/4 cup buttermilk

• 1 tsp sugar

• 1 3/4 tbsp kosher salt

• 1 1/2 oz dolce gorgonzola

Directions for meatballs

1. Place all ingredients except ground chicken in food processor with a paddle attachment. Mix until ingredients are thoroughly combined, being sure to scrape the sides of the bowl halfway through with a rubber spatula.

2. Add the ground chicken and mix until just combined, and be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl halfway through. Scoop one portion (25-27 grams) of mix; fry at 315 degrees for 5 minutes, making sure the internal temperature is 165 degrees. Taste and re-season if necessary. Set aside.

3. To plate, toss chicken meatballs in buffalo sauce and add to plate. Spoon gorgonzola dolce on either side. Place celery and carrot stalks around meatballs. Top with chopped parsley.