Skidding Rebels desperate for win San Diego State

UNLV’s losing streak has now reached six games, but with eight days off since their last defeat — a 76-74 heartbreaker at home against San Jose State — the Rebels have had time to reset and rethink their approach to today’s road game against San Diego State.

This year’s edition of the Aztecs isn’t as strong as we’re used to under Steve Fisher (15-10, 7-6 in Mountain West play), but they still have one of the league’s most talented rosters and a coach who knows how to navigate the last month of the season. And on Sunday, they'll have home-court advantage, which is significant, as UNLV is 1-5 on the road in league play.

Can the Rebels pull off one of the biggest Mountain West upsets of the season? Here are three keys to today’s game:

Keep the game out of the paint

San Diego State is not a 3-point shooting team, and it’s not a skill team. It’s a team that wants to bludgeon opponents in the paint, and keeping the Aztecs away from the rim will be UNLV’s top defensive priority.

SDSU relies on scoring inside. More than 32 percent of the team’s field goal attempts come around the rim (excluding post-ups), and the Aztecs score at an efficient 1.125 points per possession on those plays. On all other plays — when they’re forced outside the lane — the Aztecs score just 0.840 points per possession.

Look for San Diego State to force the issue, with guard Jeremy Hemsley and forward Zylan Cheatham making a point to drive to the basket. It will be up to UNLV to push them to the outside.

Play zone

One way to keep an opponent out of the paint is to play zone defense. UNLV doesn’t have great individual man defenders on the perimeter, but the Rebels do manage to play decent team defense when they go zone.

For the season, UNLV is holding opponents to 39.1-percent shooting when they’re in zone defense (as opposed to 44.2 percent in man-to-man), and SDSU’s offense is less efficient against zone defenses (0.881 PPP against man, 0.872 against zone).

The weakness of the zone is defensive rebounding. San Diego State forwards Valentine Izundu and Cheatham do a good job on the offensive glass, but if UNLV can contain them, expect Marvin Menzies to stick with the zone for nearly the full 40 minutes.

Turn it into a rock fight

San Diego State is the better team, as evidenced by the 14-point spread, but neither of these squads qualify as offensive juggernauts. A couple 3-pointers in the second half could be enough to swing the game either way, so UNLV has to turn this game into something ugly and keep the scoring low.

That means draining the shot clock, using timeouts liberally and getting physical — even if it results in fouls. A slow paced foul-fest would actually be a good thing for the Rebels. UNLV is 70th in the nation in free throw attempts with 23.5 per game, while SDSU averages just 19.5 per game. Both teams make at nearly the same rate (UNLV is at 69.3 percent, SDSU is at 71.0 percent), so if this turns into a tightly-officiated symphony of whistles, UNLV should be able to keep it close.

It’s not the most exciting game plan, but hey, UNLV is desperate for a win by any means necessary.

Mike’s prediction: San Diego State 77, UNLV 68. Make it seven straight for the Rebels, who can’t make enough shots or keep SDSU off the glass.