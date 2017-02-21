Arrest made in murder of man found in desert lot

Metro Police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a man whose body was discovered in a desert lot in the south valley late last year.

Craig Lattin, 40, was taken into custody by a SWAT unit on Friday, police said. He was booked on one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and armed robbery.

Lattin is accused in the death of Carlos Lopez-Perez, 25, whose body was found near 7:45 p.m. December 6 in a lot in the 11200 block of Gillespie Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Starr Avenue, police said. Investigators said at the time they believed Lopez-Perez was killed in a separate location, but further details on his death have not been disclosed.

Lattin is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. His next scheduled court appearance will be Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.