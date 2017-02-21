Major freeway ramp in Las Vegas set to reopen Wednesday morning

Nevada Department of Transportation

After being shut down for the last four months, a busy freeway ramp will reopen in time for the Wednesday morning commute.

The Interstate 15 northbound to U.S. Highway 95 northbound ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Closed in October, the ramp sees approximately 4,000 vehicles per hour during peak travel times.

The ramp was moved farther north to clear room for an 81-foot-tall, 2,606-foot-long high occupancy vehicle (HOV) flyover. That improvement is part of Project Neon, an almost $1 billion effort that includes 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue..

NDOT urges motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes, if possible. For up-to-date state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For the latest on Project Neon, log on to NDOTProjectNeon.com or call the hotline available in both English and Spanish at 702-293-6366.