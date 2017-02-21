Meth, heroin smuggler busted at Nevada prison in Ely

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle methamphetamine and heroin to an inmate at the state prison in Ely.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Tuesday that Yazmin Santoya-Mora, 38, was booked on several charges February 16 and bail has been set at $200,000.

Santoya-Mora was visiting the prison with her three children, who later were placed with a family through the state Division of Child and Family Services.

The arrest was a joint investigation by state and local authorities. They said the woman was carrying 14.5 grams of methamphetamine and eight grams of heroin. The department said a later search of the Las Vegas home of Santoya-Mora turned up 11 grams of meth and six grams of heroin.