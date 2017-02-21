Police: Man shoots man threatening woman with brick

A man intervened in a domestic dispute Monday night in Las Vegas, shooting another man who was threatening to hit a woman with a brick, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of Fawn Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue, police said.

A man in his 20s and an 18-year-old woman were fighting on a sidewalk when the armed man came out of his house and saw him hit the woman and grab a brick, police said.

The armed man shot the other man in the lower back with a handgun, police said. The wounded man was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the shooter had no prior relationship or contact with the man and woman and was not expected to face charges.