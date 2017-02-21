Swastika painted on front door of Cheyenne High School

Clark County School Police discovered Monday a swastika painted on a front door at Cheyenne High School, according to a letter sent by school administration.

The graffiti was discovered before students returned to classes after the three-day weekend, CCSD Police Capt. Ken Young said. A suspect and motive have not been identified and investigators are combing through surveillance images.

"Cheyenne High School was vandalized over the three-day weekend with inappropriate graffiti drawings. The graffiti was painted over before classes resumed today," the school district said in a statement.

A letter sent to the Cheyenne community on behalf of Principal Zachary Scott Robbins indicated that one of the images tagged was a swastika.

“Graffiti of a swastika at a school is shocking and disturbing whether it was directed toward Jewish students and staff or not,” said Jolie Brislin, Nevada regional director of the Anti-Defamation League. "This symbol not only rocks the Jewish community, but the entire community."

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information can contact CCSD Police at 702-799-7830.