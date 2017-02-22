Live blog: Air Force leads UNLV at half

It looks like UNLV is insisting on pushing the boulder uphill tonight. After battling out of an early double-digit deficit to take a brief 21-20 lead, the Rebels closed the half poorly, allowing Air Force to finish on a 14-2 run, capped by a Jacob Van 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave AFA a 38-28 advantage.

After showing some life on the offensive end, spurred on by reserves Tyrell Green (seven points) and Jalen Poyser (six points), UNLV went ice cold and didn't make a field goal over the final seven minutes of the half.

If Air Force continues to shoot the lights out, it's going to be tough for UNLV to stage another comeback. The Falcons have made 7-of-15 from 3-point range, while UNLV is 10-of-27 overall (37.0 percent).

Poyser providing spark for UNLV

Jalen Poyser has given the Rebels some welcome production off the bench, hitting 2-of-3 from 3-point range to help UNLV pull even with Air Force, 26-26 with 3:23 left in the first half.

Poyser has connected from the left corner and the right corner, with the latter capping a 9-0 Rebels run. In Poyser's 10 minutes, UNLV has outscored Air Force by seven points.

Let's see if his hot shooting continues and if it earns him some extended playing time in the second half.

Rebels weathering storm at Air Force

UNLV has survived Air Force's early attempt at a knockout punch, but it wasn't easy.

The Falcons hit four 3-pointers in the first four minutes and built a 14-4 lead, but the Rebels have chipped away since then, with Tyrell Green hitting a couple of long jumpers to pull UNLV within 20-14 with 11:34 remaining in the half.

Zach Kocur has hurt the Rebels, as the Air Force guard is 3-of-4 from 3-point range. UNLV's zone defense has been porous so far, and Marvin Menzies has subbed liberally in an attempt to shore up the leaks.

Sophomore guard Jalen Poyser checked in around the 14-minute mark after sitting out last game due to a violation of team rules. Poyser has yet to take a shot but did assist on a Green 3-pointer.

Rebels' best chance to snap streak at Air Force

The players and coaches would never admit it, instead sticking to the "approach every game the same" cliche, but you've got to believe the Rebels have tonight's game circled on their calendar.

It's nothing personal with tonight's opponent, Air Force — it's just logistics. UNLV has lost seven straight and currently resides in the basement in the Mountain West standings, and this game probably represents the Rebels' best chance to get back in the win column before the end of the regular season.

The last time UNLV and Air Force played, the two teams proved to be evenly matched. Both sides banked in 3-pointers at the buzzer to force overtime (and double overtime), and it took 50 minutes before UNLV could nail down the 87-85 victory on Jan. 21. Air Force is nestled next to UNLV in last place (both 3-11 in MWC play), so despite the fact that the Rebels are just 1-6 on the road in league play, this is probably their last good opportunity to snap the skid.

Look for the Rebels to put the ball in Jovan Mooring's hands extensively this time around. In the first meeting, Mooring posted 30 points, six assists and five rebounds while making clutch shot after clutch shot, so Marvin Menzies may choose to give Mooring copious ball screens and let the junior guard create. Tyrell Green was also a huge factor in the 2OT win — he registered 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, and UNLV outscored the Falcons by 21 points in his 21 minutes of court time. Look for Green to get an early call if the starters are struggling to produce offensively.

Can the Rebels make it happen and get back that winning feeling after a month of frustration? If not tonight, there may not be a better chance.

Mike's prediction: Air Force 73, UNLV 70. Unless Mooring plans on banking in a few more 3-pointers, the Rebels haven't proven they can consistently make enough outside shots to win a close game on the road.