Metro Police search for man after fatal shooting

Detectives are searching for a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 10:45 p.m. to the 5800 block of Skye Pointe Drive, near Ann Road and U.S. Highway 95, police said.

Two men argued and fought before gunshots were fired, police said. One of the men died at the scene, and the other fled on foot, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at rimestoppersofnv.com.