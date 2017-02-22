Motor-voter program clears first hurdle

The Nevada Assembly voted 27-15 Wednesday to approve a program that would automatically register people to vote when they apply for or renew a driver’s license or identification card at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Currently, residents can register to vote at the DMV but they have to “opt in” making a conscious choice to be registered.

If Initiative Petition 1, or IP1 becomes law, anyone applying for a license or ID will be automatically registered and will have to choose not to be registered.

Current and former members of the military testified during committee hearings that the petition would make it easier for military personnel on active duty — who move many times during their careers — to register to vote.

Critics of IP1 say it creates an unfunded mandate, forces people to participate who don’t want to and raises privacy concerns.

“IP1’s “opt-out” section forces people into a system they don’t want to be a part of,” said Minority Leader Paul Anderson, R-North Las Vegas, during the floor session. “There may be many reasons people do not want to be registered. They may not be interested in the process, or they may not want their names on campaign mailing lists. This petition risks the integrity of the registration process by shifting the responsibility from individuals to the government.”

Because it’s a petition, signed by registered voters before last November’s election, Nevada lawmakers have limited input.

According to the state’s Constitution, the Legislature must accept or reject the proposal, without making changes or amendments, within 40 days of the session starting. Wednesday was the 16th day of the session.

IP1 must still be approved by the Senate. If it does, the proposal becomes effective on Jan. 1. If it doesn’t, the petition will be submitted to voters in the 2018 general election.