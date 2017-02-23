Employee at beauty supply store pistol-whipped during robbery

An employee at a beauty supply store suffered serious injuries when she was pistol-whipped during a robbery this morning, according to Henderson Police.

The victim, a female, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition, police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

Officers were called about 10:30 a.m. to Sally Beauty Supply at 617 Stephanie St., near Sunset Road, French said. The armed man, who got away with an undisclosed amount of money, ran from the store and was wearing a puffy gray jacket, police said.

He was described as a medium-built black man, about 30 years old and 6 feet tall, French said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.