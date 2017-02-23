Lawmakers question creation of cybersecurity office

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval wants to create a $3.5 million office of cybersecurity, but some legislators are worried it would duplicate systems in place to prevent computer attacks on state agencies and private business.

James Wright, director of the state Department of Public Safety, told a joint legislative budget subcommittee today that the proposed office would coordinate with other units that deal with cybersecurity.

Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams, D-Las Vegas, said she served on a task force that worked with the Attorney General’s Office on preventing cyberattacks. “I’m not sure how they complement each other,” she said.

The four-person office would be under Wright’s direction. It would not replace Enterprise Information Technology Services, which handles much of the state’s computer programs.

The subcommittee did not take any action.