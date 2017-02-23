Live Blog: Gorman basketball will face stiff challenge at state

Jesse Granger / Las Vegas Sun

The Bishop Gorman High basketball team has won the last five state tournaments. And before each one began, the Gaels were a heavy favorite.

This year, it’s a different story.

Clark and Coronado are serious contenders, creating anticipation for the end of the season not felt in Nevada in many years.

This four-team class 4A tournament begins this afternoon at the Cox Pavilion with Gorman taking on Reno High in the semifinals. Gorman isn’t expected to receive much a challenge from the Northern Region champions to earn a spot in Friday’s championship game.

They’d face the winner of tonight’s second semifinal between Clark and Coronado. After five straight years of lopsided victories by Gorman in the state finals, it could be a vastly different outcome.

In the regular season, Clark was the first Nevada team since 2011 to beat Gorman. And in the first game of the season, Coronado missed a shot at the buzzer against the Gaels in losing by one point.

First, Gorman has to beat Reno — a round of the tournament the Gaels won’t take for granted after it lost in 2011 to Bishop Manogue in one of the state’s biggest upset in recent memories.

We’re minutes away for tip-off. We’ll have updates for both semifinal games. Join our conversation on Twitter using #702hshoops.

