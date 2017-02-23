Nevadans stand up to Heller

Nevadans are speaking loud and clear. We reject attacks on our rights and values. Earlier this month, thousands of Nevadans rallied against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. Prior to that, thousands marched in Reno and Las Vegas in support of women’s rights.

It’s shameful that Sen. Dean Heller is not listening to us. I called his office. Every day we’re calling his office. We’re showing up. We’re sending him mail. We’re tweeting him. And he’s just ignoring us.

Polling shows that an overwhelming majority of Nevadans support Planned Parenthood. Yet, Heller is prioritizing defunding Planned Parenthood, which would block Nevadans from accessing affordable birth control and cancer screenings. He wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would threaten health care access for 400,000 Nevadans.

As a mental health clinician focused on sexual assault survivors, especially youths, I know firsthand the benefits Planned Parenthood provides to my clients and thousands more people in our state. The information shared in those health centers and the care and compassion patients receive can be the difference between seeking life-saving care and not accessing it.

We’re not going to be silent as Heller votes to rip our care away. Nevadans overwhelmingly support Planned Parenthood and are fighting back against these attacks. We’ll keep calling him and showing up to his office. I’ve been here for 18 years, and I’m not going anywhere.

The writer is a licensed clinical professional counselor and has a doctorate in human sexuality.