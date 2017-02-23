Police: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting at Reno casino

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | 3:02 p.m.
RENO — Authorities say a robbery suspect who ran from police is dead after a shooting involving officers inside a downtown Reno casino.
Sparks police Officer Ken Gallop told reporters no officers or bystanders were hurt in the shooting a little before noon at the Eldorado Hotel & Casino.
Gallop says Reno police officers involved in the chase reported the suspect had a gun.
He says there was no continuing threat.
Gallop says the chase began with a report of a robbery about two blocks away.
A witness identified as Dezraei Hall-Scott tells the Reno Gazette-Journal she was sitting at an upstairs bar at the Eldorado when she saw police enter with guns drawn, and then heard two gunshots.
Hall-Scott says she smelled burned gunpowder as she ran from the scene.