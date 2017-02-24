1 suffers minor injuries in fire at extended-stay motel

A person suffered minor injuries today in a fire at an extended-stay motel in the east valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The person, who was not identified, was treated at the scene, officials said.

Crews were called about 3 p.m. to Siegel Suites at 4817 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, and found smoke billowing from one of the rooms, officials said. The fire might have been sparked by maintenance personnel working in the ceiling area, officials said.

A damage estimate hadn’t been calculated, and further details were not immediately available.