Legislators support SJR 17

A national movement is underway to modernize and improve measures aimed at keeping victims safe and informed, and Nevada is among the states leading the way.

During the 2015 Nevada legislative session, we proudly supported Senate Joint Resolution 17, also known as Marsy’s Law, which would establish a specific set of rights in the Nevada Constitution for victims of crime. Because it is a constitutional amendment, Marsy’s Law must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and then be approved by voters.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. A week after she was murdered, her mother and brother, Henry Nicholas, walked into a grocery store after visiting Marsy’s grave, and they were confronted by the accused murderer. The family had no idea he had been released on bail because no one notified them.

Marsy’s Law will give victims a voice in the process, ensure they are informed of case actions, and guarantee that there will be repercussions if a suspect threatens or harasses victims and their families. It is time for victims to be given more consideration and a protected voice throughout the criminal justice process.

Marsy’s Law is needed in Nevada. Along with many of our legislative colleagues, we fully support Marsy’s Law, as it will ensure that victims have a voice in our complex criminal justice system, empower victims and their families, and afford them the respect and consideration they deserve during an incredibly difficult time.

Ensuring victims receive co-equal rights to the accused is a nonpartisan issue that is supported by Republicans, Democrats and independents. We encourage each of our legislative colleagues to join us in approving Marsy’s Law this legislative session so that in 2018, Nevada voters will have the opportunity to decide whether to include provisions in our constitution that guarantee rights to victims of crime.

The writers are all state senators. Woodhouse, co-majority whip, represents District 5; Farley represents District 8; and Harris, the caucus policy coordinator, represents District 9.